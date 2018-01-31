UFC 220 Fighter Salaries: Stipe Miocic Pockets $600,000 For Record-Breaking Title Defense

On Tuesday morning, the Massachusetts Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation released the fighter salary information for the UFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou pay-per-view that took place earlier this month.

Leading the pack for the event was Stipe Miocic, who pocketed $600,000 in total disclosed salary for his impressive five-round unanimous decision victory over dangerous knockout artist Francis Ngannou.

Ngannou and UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier weren’t that far behind, as each went home with $500,000 in disclosed salary pay outs.

Cormier reclaimed his spot as the universally recognized 205-pound champion of the UFC with a second-round stoppage of Volkan Oezdemir in the co-main event of the show at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

The complete list of fighter salaries from the UFC 220 pay-per-view can be seen below.

Pay-Per-View Card

Stipe Miocic ($600,000 + no win bonus = $600,000) def. Francis Ngannou ($500,000)

Daniel Cormier ($500,000 + no win bonus = $500,000) def. Volkan Oezdemir ($350,000)

Calvin Kattar ($14,000 + $14,000 = $28,000) def. Shane Burgos ($22,000)

Gian Villante ($50,000 + $50,000 = $100,000) def. Francimar Barroso ($27,000)

Rob Font ($30,000 + $30,000 = $60,000) def. Thomas Almeida ($36,000)

FOX Sports 1 Card

Kyle Bochniak ($12,000 + $12,000 = $24,000) def. Brandon Davis ($10,000)

Abdul Razak Alhassan ($20,000 + $20,000 = $40,000) def. Sabah Homasi ($12,000)

Dustin Ortiz ($30,000 + $30,000 = $60,000) def. Alexandre Pantoja ($14,000)

Julio Arce ($10,000 + $10,000 = $20,000) def. Dan Ige ($10,000)

UFC Fight Pass Card

Enrique Barzola ($21,000 + $21,000 = $42,000) def. Matt Bessette ($12,000)

Islam Makhachev ($16,000 + $16,000 = $32,000) def. Gleison Tibau ($50,000)

H/T: MMAFighting.com