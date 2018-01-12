UFC 220 Free Fight: Stipe Miocic vs. Junior dos Santos 2

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is rolling out free fights as we get closer to their next pay-per-view (Jan. 20).

UFC 220 takes place inside the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is set to defend his gold against Francis Ngannou. The title clash will headline UFC 220.

The official YouTube channel of the UFC released the full rematch between Miocic and Junior dos Santos. The two met again back in May 2017. Miocic emerged victorious via first-round TKO.

Below is a description of the free fight:

“Stipe Miocic tied the UFC heavyweight record for title defenses when he defeated Junior Dos Santos at UFC 211 in May of 2017. He looks to stand alone in heavyweight history when he faces off against Francis Ngannou at UFC 220 on Saturday, January 20 live on Pay-Per-View.”