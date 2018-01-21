UFC 220 Highlights: Daniel Cormier Smashes Volkan Oezdemir (Video)

The crowning of a new light heavyweight champion was not meant to be on Jan. 20, 2018.

In the co-main event of UFC 220, Daniel Cormier defended his 205-pound gold against Volkan Oezdemir. The title bout took place inside the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. This was Cormier’s first bout since the controversial July 2017 fight with Jon Jones.

“DC” said going into the bout that he must defeat Oezdemir to be the true light heavyweight champion. Cormier now feels fulfilled after taking “No Time” to school. This one didn’t make it out of the second stanza.

The first round produced fireworks. Both men were able to find some success standing. Cormier began to land more shots and secured a takedown. With just seconds left on the clock, Cormier tried locking in a rear-naked choke but time expired.

The second stanza sealed the deal. Cormier took Oezdemir down and finished him from the crucifix position. You can see highlights of the bout from UFC Asia: