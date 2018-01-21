UFC 220 Highlights: Stipe Miocic Controls Francis Ngannou (Video)

UFC 220 was a rough night for Francis Ngannou.

The number one heavyweight contender became Stipe Miocic’s latest victim. The heavyweight title bout served as UFC 220’s main event. Miocic would break the UFC record for most successful heavyweight title defenses with a win.

He got the job done.

Miocic found some success early on the feet as Ngannou threw wild strikes. He also showed off his wrestling ability. Rounds two through five were an absolute wipeout. Ngannou gassed and had no answer for the takedowns and ground game of the champion. To his credit, “The Predator” lasted up to the final horn.

You can check out highlights from UFC Asia below: