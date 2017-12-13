UFC 220: Kamaru Usman vs. Emil Meek Rescheduled for Boston Event

Kamaru Usman and Emil Meek will have to wait a little longer to get at each other, as their eagerly anticipated bout has been pushed back

The intriguing welterweight clash is now set to go down on Jan. 20 in Boston, according to a report from MMA Fighting.

This means that the bout initially set for UFC 219 on Dec. 30 in Las Vegas will be moved to the first pay-per-view of 2018. Norway’s Meek had issues with obtaining a United States visa, which looked to have put the fight in jeopardy. Meek finally received confirmation of his visa a fortnight ago but it was not enough time for the promotion and Usman to proceed with the date.

Usman finished Sergio Moraes in September by way of first-round knockout and is a perfect 6-0 heading into the clash next month.

Meek, 1-0 in the UFC, beat Jordan Mein in his promotional debut at UFC 206 and is considered a genuine prospect at 170 pounds.

UFC 220 will go down at TD Garden in Boston. The event is set to be headlined by UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic vs. the much-hyped knockout artist Francis Ngannou in the latter’s first title shot in the promotion. UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier faces Volkan Oezdemir for the light heavyweight belt and what will also be a first title shot for the Swiss.