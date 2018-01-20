UFC 220 Live Preliminary Results

Tonight (Sat. January 20, 2018) the UFC will be live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the TD Garden Arena in Boston, Massachusetts for a mixed martial arts (MMA) event that features two massive title bouts. In the main event of the evening, UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will attempt to make a historic third consecutive title defense against “The Predator” Francis Ngannou.

The co-main event will see UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier defend his title against Swiss knockout artist Volkan Oezdemir. Before we get to the action on the main card, however the UFC has put together a great preliminary card. You can see the live UFC 220 preliminary card results here below:

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims:

Islam Makhachev def. Gleison Tibau via R1 KO (punch, 0:57)

Enrique Barzola def. Matt Bessette via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

FS1 Prelims:

Julio Arce def. Dan Ige via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Dustin Ortiz def. Alexandre Pantoja via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Abdul Razak Alhassan def. Sabah Homasi via R1 KO (punch, 3:47)

Kyle Bochniak def. Brandon Davis via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

