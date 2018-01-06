‘UFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou’ Extended Preview Released

In just a few weeks, both the UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight titles will be up for grabs at UFC 220 from the TD Garden in Boston.

With championships hanging from the rafters, Francis Ngannou and Volkan Oezdemir will try to unseat Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier.

Miocic, the reigning heavyweight champion, has defended his title twice against Alistair Overeem and Junior dos Santos. Ngannou is coming off a finish of Overeem and is unbeaten since signing with the UFC.

Cormier and Oezdemir meet in the co-main event for “DC’s” light heavyweight crown.

The UFC recently released an extended preview of both fights set for January 20.