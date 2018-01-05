‘UFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou’ Receives Two Additional Promos

The UFC team in Las Vegas has been busy putting out promotional videos for the next pay-per-view, UFC 220.

Set for January 20 from the TD Garden in Boston, the event features both the heavyweight and light heavyweight titles on the line.

In the featured bout, Stipe Miocic seeks a record-setting third title defense when he faces Francis Ngannou. In the co-headliner, Daniel Cormier defends against Volkan Oezdemir.

To promote the two fights, promos entitled “Go Big” and “No Place To Hide” have been released: