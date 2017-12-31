‘UFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou’ Spotlights Heavyweight Championship Match

Credit the UFC’s production team once again with putting together an absolute gem spotlighting the upcoming heavyweight title fight.

UFC 220 takes place next month from the TD Garden in Boston and will see Stipe Miocic defend his heavyweight belt against Francis Ngannou.

Miocic, who finished Fabricio Werdum to win the title, has successfully defended it vs. Alistair Overeem and Junior dos Santos. With a victory vs. Ngannou, he’ll set a new high-water mark in the division for title defenses.

Overall, the 35-year-old firefighter from Ohio has won five consecutive fights – all via finish, with the last four coming inside the the opening round of action.

Ngannou, meanwhile, is riding high after a thrilling first round KO of Overeem. The 31-year-old is on a 10-fight win streak that includes his last six in the UFC – with all six of the bouts ending before the start of the third round.