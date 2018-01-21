UFC 220 Reebok Payouts: Stipe Miocic & Daniel Cormier Lead The Way

The UFC 220 Reebok payouts have rolled out.

UFC 220’s main event featured a heavyweight title bout between champion Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou. Miocic earned the victory via unanimous decision and took home $40,000 for wearing the Reebok gear. Ngannou nabbed $30,000.

In the co-main event, light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier took on Volkan Oezdemir. Cormier emerged victorious with a second-round TKO. He received $40,000 in Reebok money, while his opponent nabbed $30,000.

You can check out the rest of the payouts below (via MMAJunkie.com):

Stipe Miocic: $40,000 def. Francis Ngannou: $30,000

Daniel Cormier: $40,000 def. Volkan Oezdemir: $30,000

Calvin Kattar: $3,500 def. Shane Burgos: $5,000

Gian Villante: $15,000 def. Francimar Barroso: $5,000

Rob Font: $5,000 def. Thomas Almeida: $5,000

Kyle Bochniak: $5,000 def. Brandon Davis: $3,500

Abdul Razak Alhassan: $5,000 def. Sabah Homasi: $3,500

Dustin Ortiz: $10,000 def. Alexandre Pantoja: $3,500

Julio Arce: $3,500 def. Dan Ige: $3,500

Enrique Barzola: $5,000 def. Matt Bessette: $3,500

Islam Makhachev: $5,000 def. Gleison Tibau: $20,000