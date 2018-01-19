UFC 220 Weigh-in Results: All 22 Fighters Make Weight, Title Bouts Official

The UFC 220 weigh-in results are set to begin.

All 22 fighters will tip the scales beginning at 9 a.m. ET today (Jan. 19). Tomorrow night, heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will defend his UFC heavyweight title against Francis Ngannou. Plus, light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier puts his gold on the line against Volkan Oezdemir.

The action takes place inside TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Don’t forget to peep the live stream of the ceremonial weigh-ins at 6 p.m. ET right here on MMA News.

Main Card (PPV)

Stipe Miocic (246) vs. Francis Ngannou (263)

Daniel Cormier (205) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (205)

Shane Burgos (146) vs. Calvin Kattar (145.5)

Francimar Barroso (205) vs. Gian Villante (206)

Thomas Almeida (135.5) vs. Rob Font (136)

Prelims (FS1)

Kyle Bochniak (146) vs. Brandon Davis (146)

Abdul Razak Alhassan (170) vs. Sabah Homasi (171)

Dustin Ortiz (125.5) vs. Alexandre Pantoja (126)

Julio Arce (146) vs. Dan Ige (145.5)

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

Enrique Barzola (145.5) vs. Matt Bessette (146)

Islam Makhachev (156) vs. Gleison Tibau (155)