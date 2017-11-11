UFC 221: Ben Nguyen vs. Jussier Formiga & Tyson Pedro vs. Saparbek Safarov Added to Card

The UFC is adding some local flavor to their upcoming trip to Perth

Australian fighters Ben Nguyen and Tyson Pedro will feature at UFC 221, according to a report from The West Australian.

Nguyen, originally from South Dakota, has settled in Australia and will face Jussier Formiga in a flyweight bout on the night. His last outing inside the octagon culminated in a 49-second rear-naked choke victory over Tim Elliott in Auckland in June.

Pedro takes on Saparbek Safarov and will attempt to get back to winning ways following a unanimous decision loss to Ilir Latifi at UFC 215.

Nguyen vs. Formiga and Pedro vs. Safarov will go down at UFC 221 at the Perth Arena in Perth, Australia on Feb. 10. Further bouts look set to be added over the coming weeks.