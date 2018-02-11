UFC 221 Bonuses: Four Fighters Earn an Extra $50,000

Another Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event has gone by, which means more bonuses have been dished out.

Last night (Feb. 10), UFC 221 took place inside Perth Arena in Perth, Australia. The main card aired live on pay-per-view. Preliminary action was seen on FOX Sports 1 and UFC Fight Pass.

Jake Matthews and Li Jingliang nabbed $50,000 each for “Fight of the Night.” Matthews won the bout via unanimous decision. Jussier Formiga scored a submission victory over Ben Nguyen following a spinning backfist. He also takes home an extra $50,000 for “Performance of the Night.”

Last but not least, Israel Adesanya nabbed his own “Performance of the Night” bonus. He put on a dazzling performance against Rob Wilkinson. Adesanya finished the bout in the second round with TKO from knees and punches. He now improves his professional mixed martial arts record to a perfect 12-0.

Stick with MMANews.com for details on UFC 221 salaries and Reebok payouts as they become available.

