UFC 221 Buyrate & Medical Suspensions Revealed

UFC 221 is in the books and both the buyrate and medical suspensions have been unveiled.
Over at the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that UFC 221 did 130,000 buys. The card was headlined by a middleweight clash between Yoel Romero and Luke Rockhold. Romero earned a third-round knockout victory.
Shifting gears to medical suspensions, Romero and Rockhold have been hit with 180-day sits. Romero can be cleared by an orthopedist, while Rockhold can get dental clearance. Peep the full list below (via MMAFighting.com):
Yoel Romero: 180 days suspension or clearance by orthopedist, 30 days minimum
Luke Rockhold: 180 days suspension or dental clearance
Curtis Blaydes: 180 days suspension or clearance by orthopedist, 30 days minimum
Mark Hunt: 45 days suspension due to left ear laceration, 30 days no contact
Tai Tuivasa: 7 days mandatory minimum suspension
Cyril Asker: 45 days suspension due to TKO, 30 days no contact
Jake Matthews: 45 days suspension due to right eyebrow laceration, 30 days no contact
Li Jingliang: 7 days mandatory minimum suspension
Tyson Pedro: 7 days mandatory minimum suspension
Saparbek Safarov: 30 days suspension due to TKO, 21 days no contact
“Maestro” Dong Hyun Kim: 180 days suspension or clearance by orthopedist, 30 days minimum
Damien Brown: 45 days suspension due to eyebrow laceration, 30 days no contact
Israel Adesanya: 7 days mandatory minimum suspension
Rob Wilkinson: 180 days suspension or clearance by OMF or ENT, 60 days minumum, 30 days no contact
Alex Volkanovski: 7 days mandatory minimum suspension
Jeremy Kennedy: 45 days due to TKO, 30 days no contact
Jussier Formiga: 45 days suspension, 30 days no contact
Ben Nguyen: 45 days suspension, 30 days no contact
Ross Pearson: 45 days suspension for dental evaluation
Mizuto Hirota: 30 days suspension, 21 days no contact
Jose Quinonez: 180 days suspension or clearance by orthopedist
Teruto Ishihara: 7 days mandatory minimum suspension
Luke Jumeau: 180 days suspension or clearance by orthopedist
Daichi Abe: 45 days suspension due to hard bout
