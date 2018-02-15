UFC 221 Buyrate & Medical Suspensions Revealed

UFC 221 is in the books and both the buyrate and medical suspensions have been unveiled.

Over at the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that UFC 221 did 130,000 buys. The card was headlined by a middleweight clash between Yoel Romero and Luke Rockhold. Romero earned a third-round knockout victory.

Shifting gears to medical suspensions, Romero and Rockhold have been hit with 180-day sits. Romero can be cleared by an orthopedist, while Rockhold can get dental clearance. Peep the full list below (via MMAFighting.com):

Yoel Romero: 180 days suspension or clearance by orthopedist, 30 days minimum

Luke Rockhold: 180 days suspension or dental clearance

Curtis Blaydes: 180 days suspension or clearance by orthopedist, 30 days minimum

Mark Hunt: 45 days suspension due to left ear laceration, 30 days no contact

Tai Tuivasa: 7 days mandatory minimum suspension

Cyril Asker: 45 days suspension due to TKO, 30 days no contact

Jake Matthews: 45 days suspension due to right eyebrow laceration, 30 days no contact

Li Jingliang: 7 days mandatory minimum suspension

Tyson Pedro: 7 days mandatory minimum suspension

Saparbek Safarov: 30 days suspension due to TKO, 21 days no contact

“Maestro” Dong Hyun Kim: 180 days suspension or clearance by orthopedist, 30 days minimum

Damien Brown: 45 days suspension due to eyebrow laceration, 30 days no contact

Israel Adesanya: 7 days mandatory minimum suspension

Rob Wilkinson: 180 days suspension or clearance by OMF or ENT, 60 days minumum, 30 days no contact

Alex Volkanovski: 7 days mandatory minimum suspension

Jeremy Kennedy: 45 days due to TKO, 30 days no contact

Jussier Formiga: 45 days suspension, 30 days no contact

Ben Nguyen: 45 days suspension, 30 days no contact

Ross Pearson: 45 days suspension for dental evaluation

Mizuto Hirota: 30 days suspension, 21 days no contact

Jose Quinonez: 180 days suspension or clearance by orthopedist

Teruto Ishihara: 7 days mandatory minimum suspension

Luke Jumeau: 180 days suspension or clearance by orthopedist

Daichi Abe: 45 days suspension due to hard bout

Sound off in the comments below. Did you expect the low UFC 221 buyrate and are there any medical suspensions that surprise you?