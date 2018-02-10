UFC 221 Live Preliminary Results Tonight (Feb. 10) at 6:30 p.m. ET

The UFC is back in Perth, Australia tonight (Sat. February 10, 2018) at the Perth Arena for UFC 221 on pay-per-view (PPV). The main event of the night will see Luke Rockhold try to win the interim UFC middleweight title against Yoel Romero. Romero will not be eligible to win the interim strap because he missed weight. A great heavyweight fight between longtime veteran Mark Hunt and Curtis Blaydes will serve as the co-main event of the evening.

Before we get to the action on the main card, however, the UFC has compiled a great preliminary card for fight fans to enjoy. You can check out the UFC 221 live preliminary results below:

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims:

Luke Jumeau def. Daichi Abe via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 28-27)

Jose Alberto Quinonez def. Teruto Ishihara via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Ross Pearson def. Mizuto Hirota via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

FS1 Prelims:

Jussier Formiga def. Ben Nguyen via technical R3 submission (rear-naked choke, 1:43)

Alexander Volkanovski def. Jeremy Kennedy via R2 TKO (punches and elbows, 4:57)

Israel Adesanya def. Rob Wilkinson via R2 TKO (knees and punches, 3:37)

Don Hyun Kim def. Damien Brown via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)