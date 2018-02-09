UFC 221 Weigh-in Results: Yoel Romero Misses Weight on Both Attempts

The UFC 221 weigh-ins are set to take place as we draw closer to the big event.

Tomorrow night (Feb. 10), the UFC returns to Australia for UFC 221. In the main event, former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold will take on Yoel Romero. The two will do battle for the interim UFC middleweight crown. Robert Whittaker was set to defend his gold against Rockhold, but went down with a nasty infection.

In the co-main event, knockout artist Mark Hunt will look to add another finish to his resume. Standing in his way is Curtis Blaydes, who’s only loss came at the hands of Francis Ngannou. Tai Tuivasa vs. Cyril Asker, Jake Matthews vs. Li Jingliang, and Tyson Pedro vs. Saparbek Safarov will also be featured on the main card.

UPDATE: Romero tipped the scales at 188 pounds, three pounds over championship weight. He has two hours to cut down to 185 pounds. If Romero doesn’t make weight, then the interim title will only be on the line for Rockhold.

UPDATE #2: Romero has missed weight on the second attempt at 187.7 pounds.

Live Weigh-in Results

The weigh-ins will begin at 10 p.m. ET. You can check out the live stream above. We’ll keep updating the weigh-in results below:

Main Card (PPV)

Luke Rockhold (185) vs. Yoel Romero (187.7)*

Curtis Blaydes (255.5) vs. Mark Hunt (265)

Cyril Asker (243.5) vs. Tai Tuivasa (263.5)

Li Jingliang (170) vs. Jake Matthews (170.5)

Tyson Pedro (205) vs. Saparbek Safarov (204.5)

Prelims (FS1)

Damien Brown (156) vs. “Maestro” Dong Hyun Kim (156)

Israel Adesanya (183) vs. Rob Wilkinson (186)

Jeremy Kennedy (145) vs. Alex Volkanovski (145.5)

Jussier Formiga (126)** vs. Ben Nguyen (125.5)

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

Mizuto Hirota (156) vs. Ross Pearson (156)

Teruto Ishihara (135.5) vs. Jose Quinonez (135)

Daichi Abe (170.5) vs. Luke Jumeau (170.5)

*- Fighter has missed weight and will forfeit a portion of his/her purse

**- Made weight on second attempt