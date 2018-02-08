UFC 221 Odds: Luke Rockhold Slight Favorite in Interim Title Bout

Just past the mid-week point before fight night, Luke Rockhold is emerging as a slight favorite for UFC 221.

This Saturday night (Feb. 10), the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will invade Perth, Australia for UFC 221. The pay-per-view main card will be headlined by an interim UFC middleweight title bout between Rockhold and Yoel Romero. Robert Whittaker was initially set to defend his 185-pound gold, but pulled out due to a nasty infection.

Taking a look at the odds on 5Dimes, you will see that Rockhold sits as a -145 favorite over Romero, who sits at +135. Co-headliner Curtis Blaydes has emerged as a bit of a surprising favorite over Mark Hunt at -165. Hunt sits at the +140 mark.

Rest Of The Main Card

Tai Tuivasa is the most sizable favorite on the main card. He comes in at -310, while his opponent Cyril Asker is a +255 underdog. Li Jingliang is barely a favorite over Jake Matthews at -160. Matthews looks to be going into the bout at +140. Finally, Tyson Pedro is a -200 favorite over Saparbek Safarov who stands at +245.

You can visit Best Fight Odds for numbers on the rest of the card.

Do we have anyone putting up money for UFC 221? If so, let us know who you’re betting on this Saturday night and why. You can hit up the comment section below to share your expertise.