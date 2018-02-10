UFC 221 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Tonight (Feb. 10)

Once the UFC 221 event has wrapped up, you can view a live stream of the post-fight press conference.

The event is taking place inside Perth Arena in Perth, Australia In the main event, Luke Rockhold will look to capture interim middleweight gold when he meets Yoel Romero. Due to missing weight, Romero will not earn interim gold with a win.

The co-main event will see heavyweights Mark Hunt and Curtis Blaydes do battle. Also featured on the card is 265-pound prospect Tai Tuivasa. He will share the Octagon with Cyril Asker.

Time

You can peep the live stream of the UFC 221 post-fight press conference above. Rockhold, Romero, Hunt, and any standout fighters may attend the presser. It is expected to begin at 1:15 a.m. ET.

Fight fans, feel free to use the comment section below to discuss UFC 221. Who were the top performers and who do you think will have the worst post-fight hangover?

Also as you watch the conference, feel free to talk about who’s words stand out to you the most. Is there a saving grace for the losers and where do the winners go from here? There are tons of things to talk about, so get to it!