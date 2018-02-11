UFC 221 Reebok Payouts: Yoel Romero Loses $20K For Missing Weight

The UFC 221 Reebok payouts have been released and one fighter has missed out on an extra $20,000.

UFC 221’s main event featured a middleweight clash between Yoel Romero and Luke Rockhold. Romero earned the victory via third-round knockout and took home $10,000 for wearing the Reebok gear. Rockhold nabbed $30,000. The pay tier for championship bouts is $30,000. Because Romero missed weight, he became ineligible for that tier.

In the co-main event, Curtis Blaydes took on Mark Hunt. After a shaky start, Blaydes was able to regroup and dominated the fight on his way to a unanimous decision win. He received $5,000 in Reebok money, while his opponent nabbed $15,000.

Ross Pearson nabbed more Reebok money than Hunt and the remaining main card fighters. In the prelims, he earned a unanimous decision win over Mizuto Hirota. Pearson snagged $20,000, while Hirota took in $5,000.

The List

You can check out the rest of the payouts below (via MMAJunkie.com):

Yoel Romero: $10,000

def. Luke Rockhold: $30,000

Curtis Blaydes: $5,000

def. Mark Hunt: $15,000

Tai Tuivasa: $3,500

def. Cyril Asker: $5,000

Jake Matthews: $5,000

def. Li Jingliang: $5,000

Tyson Pedro: $5,000

def. Saparbek Safarov: $3,500

”Maestro” Dong Hyun Kim: $5,000

def. Damien Brown: $5,000

Israel Adesanya: $3,500

def. Rob Wilkinson: $3,500

Alex Volkanovski: $5,000

def. Jeremy Kennedy: $5,000

Jussier Formiga: $10,000

def. Ben Nguyen: $5,000

Ross Pearson: $20,000

def. Mizuto Hirota: $5,000

Jose Quinonez: $5,000

def. Teruto Ishihara: $5,000

Luke Jumeau: $3,500

def. Daichi Abe: $3,500