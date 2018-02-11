UFC 221 Reebok Payouts: Yoel Romero Loses $20K For Missing Weight

The UFC 221 Reebok payouts have been released and one fighter has missed out on an extra $20,000.
UFC 221’s main event featured a middleweight clash between Yoel Romero and Luke Rockhold. Romero earned the victory via third-round knockout and took home $10,000 for wearing the Reebok gear. Rockhold nabbed $30,000. The pay tier for championship bouts is $30,000. Because Romero missed weight, he became ineligible for that tier.
In the co-main event, Curtis Blaydes took on Mark Hunt. After a shaky start, Blaydes was able to regroup and dominated the fight on his way to a unanimous decision win. He received $5,000 in Reebok money, while his opponent nabbed $15,000.
Ross Pearson nabbed more Reebok money than Hunt and the remaining main card fighters. In the prelims, he earned a unanimous decision win over Mizuto Hirota. Pearson snagged $20,000, while Hirota took in $5,000.
The List
You can check out the rest of the payouts below (via MMAJunkie.com):
Yoel Romero: $10,000
def. Luke Rockhold: $30,000
Curtis Blaydes: $5,000
def. Mark Hunt: $15,000
Tai Tuivasa: $3,500
def. Cyril Asker: $5,000
Jake Matthews: $5,000
def. Li Jingliang: $5,000
Tyson Pedro: $5,000
def. Saparbek Safarov: $3,500
”Maestro” Dong Hyun Kim: $5,000
def. Damien Brown: $5,000
Israel Adesanya: $3,500
def. Rob Wilkinson: $3,500
Alex Volkanovski: $5,000
def. Jeremy Kennedy: $5,000
Jussier Formiga: $10,000
def. Ben Nguyen: $5,000
Ross Pearson: $20,000
def. Mizuto Hirota: $5,000
Jose Quinonez: $5,000
def. Teruto Ishihara: $5,000
Luke Jumeau: $3,500
def. Daichi Abe: $3,500