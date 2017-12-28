UFC 222: Andrei Arlovski vs. Stefan Struve Added to Event

A heavyweight clash between former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski and Stefan Struve will go down at UFC 222 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

UFC officials confirmed the news on Thursday.

Arlovski will be heading into the clash having picked up his first win in six fights with a unanimous decision victory over Junior Albini at UFC Norfolk in November. Prior to then, “The Pitbull” lost to Stipe Miocic, Alistair Overeem, Josh Barnett, Francis Ngannou and Marcin Tybura, making it over two years without a win.

Struve, who is the tallest fighter in the UFC at 213 centimeters, is 3-2 in his last five bouts. The 29-year-old will enter his 39th professional bout 920 in the UFC) against Arlovski, having lost his most recent fight to Alexander Volkov in Rotterdam in September.

No main event fight is yet to be announced by the promotion.