UFC 222: Fight Card, Predictions, Live Coverage & Reaction

By
MMANews Staff
-
0
UFC 222 Poster
UFC 222: Saturday night, March 3rd from Las Vegas, Nevada

This Saturday night, UFC 222 takes place from Las Vegas, Nevada. Ahead of this weekend’s festivities, here’s a look at what we’ll be covering here at MMANews.com for the event:

Friday: March 2nd

  • Staff Predictions: (posted at Noon, EST)
  • Weigh-Ins coverage

Saturday, March 3rd:

  • Live Coverage of UFC 222, including quick results of the main card and detailed results of the main card.

Sunday, March 4th

  • UFC 222 Reactions article, looking at the big developments coming out of the show

Here’s the latest fight card for UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya:

Main Card (Pay-Per-View)

  • Cris Cyborg (c) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (Women’s Featherweight)
  • Frankie Edgar vs. Brian Ortega (Featherweight)
  • Sean O’Malley vs. Andre Soukhamthath (Bantamweight)
  • Stefan Struve vs. Andrei Arlovski (Heavyweight)
  • Cat Zingano vs. Ketlen Vieira (Women’s Bantamweight)

Preliminary Card (Fox Sports 1)

  • Ashley Yoder vs. Mackenzie Dern (Women’s Strawweight)
  • Beneil Dariush vs. Bobby Green (Lightweight)
  • John Dodson vs. Pedro Munhoz (Bantamweight)
  • C. B. Dollaway vs. Hector Lombard (Middleweight)

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass)

  • Mike Pyle vs. Zak Ottow (Welterweight)
  • Bryan Caraway vs. Cody Stamann (Bantamweight)
  • Jordan Johnson vs. Adam Milstead (Light Heavyweight)

