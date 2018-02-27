UFC 222: Fight Card, Predictions, Live Coverage & Reaction

This Saturday night, UFC 222 takes place from Las Vegas, Nevada. Ahead of this weekend’s festivities, here’s a look at what we’ll be covering here at MMANews.com for the event:

Friday: March 2nd

Staff Predictions: (posted at Noon, EST)

Weigh-Ins coverage

Saturday, March 3rd:

Live Coverage of UFC 222, including quick results of the main card and detailed results of the main card.

Sunday, March 4th

UFC 222 Reactions article, looking at the big developments coming out of the show

Here’s the latest fight card for UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya:

Main Card (Pay-Per-View)

Cris Cyborg (c) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (Women’s Featherweight)

Frankie Edgar vs. Brian Ortega (Featherweight)

Sean O’Malley vs. Andre Soukhamthath (Bantamweight)

Stefan Struve vs. Andrei Arlovski (Heavyweight)

Cat Zingano vs. Ketlen Vieira (Women’s Bantamweight)

Preliminary Card (Fox Sports 1)

Ashley Yoder vs. Mackenzie Dern (Women’s Strawweight)

Beneil Dariush vs. Bobby Green (Lightweight)

John Dodson vs. Pedro Munhoz (Bantamweight)

C. B. Dollaway vs. Hector Lombard (Middleweight)

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass)