UFC 222: Fight Card, Predictions, Live Coverage & Reaction

This Saturday night, UFC 222 takes place from Las Vegas, Nevada. Ahead of this weekend’s festivities, here’s a look at what we’ll be covering here at MMANews.com for the event:
Friday: March 2nd
- Staff Predictions: (posted at Noon, EST)
- Weigh-Ins coverage
Saturday, March 3rd:
- Live Coverage of UFC 222, including quick results of the main card and detailed results of the main card.
Sunday, March 4th
- UFC 222 Reactions article, looking at the big developments coming out of the show
Here’s the latest fight card for UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya:
Main Card (Pay-Per-View)
- Cris Cyborg (c) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (Women’s Featherweight)
- Frankie Edgar vs. Brian Ortega (Featherweight)
- Sean O’Malley vs. Andre Soukhamthath (Bantamweight)
- Stefan Struve vs. Andrei Arlovski (Heavyweight)
- Cat Zingano vs. Ketlen Vieira (Women’s Bantamweight)
Preliminary Card (Fox Sports 1)
- Ashley Yoder vs. Mackenzie Dern (Women’s Strawweight)
- Beneil Dariush vs. Bobby Green (Lightweight)
- John Dodson vs. Pedro Munhoz (Bantamweight)
- C. B. Dollaway vs. Hector Lombard (Middleweight)
Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass)
- Mike Pyle vs. Zak Ottow (Welterweight)
- Bryan Caraway vs. Cody Stamann (Bantamweight)
- Jordan Johnson vs. Adam Milstead (Light Heavyweight)