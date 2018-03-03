UFC 222: Live Results Tonight At 6:30 P.M. ET

The UFC is back in “Sin City” tonight in Las Vegas, Nevada from the T-Mobile Arena for UFC 222 on pay-per-view (PPV). In the main event of the evening UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris “Cyborg” will defend her title against promotional newcomer Yana Kunitskaya. The co-main event will see top featherweights Frankie Edgar and Brian Ortega throw down inside the Octagon, likely for a shot at 145-pound champ Max Holloway next.

Also featured on the main card is a heavy-hitting bantamweight bout, the collision of heavyweights Stefan Struve and ex-UFC heavyweight champ Alistair Overeem, and the Octagon return of Cat Zingano. Stick with MMA News throughout the night for live fight results:

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims:

**Keep refreshing for live results throughout the night**