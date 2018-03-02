UFC 222 Weigh-in Results: Title Bout & Co-Main Event Official

The UFC 222 weigh-ins are set to go down in a few hours.

All 24 fighters on tomorrow night’s (March 3) card will tip the scales this afternoon (Noon ET). You will see headliners Cris Cyborg and Yana Kunitskaya weigh in for their women’s featherweight title bout. Co-main event fighters Frankie Edgar and Brian Ortega are also set to hop on the scale.

Live Results: Peep the live UFC 222 weigh-in results below and be sure to keep refreshing for the latest updates:

Main Card (PPV)

Cris Cyborg (144.75) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (144)

Frankie Edgar (146) vs. Brian Ortega (145.5)

Sean O’Malley (136) vs. Andre Soukhamthath (135)

Andrei Arlovski (247.5) vs. Stefan Struve (266)

Ketlen Vieira (136) vs. Cat Zingano (135.5)

Prelims (FOX Sports 1)

Mackenzie Dern (116) vs. Ashley Yoder (115.5)

Beneil Dariush (156) vs. Alexander Hernandez (155)

John Dodson (134.5) vs. Pedro Munhoz (135)

C.B. Dollaway (185.5) vs. Hector Lombard (185.5)

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

Zak Ottow (171) vs. Mike Pyle (170)

Bryan Caraway (135.5) vs. Cody Stamann (135.75)

Jordan Johnson (206) vs. Adam Milstead (205)