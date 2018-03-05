UFC 222 Medical Suspensions: Six Fighters Face Lengthy Layoffs

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at UFC 222, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.

UFC 222 took place on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.The main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass 6:30 p.m. ET.

Cris Cyborg vs. Yana Kunitskaya in a female featherweight title bout served as the headliner, which saw Cyborg successfully retain her championship, while Frankie Edgar vs. Brian Ortega in a featherweight bout served as the co-main event, which fight fans around the world witnessed the devastating knockout of Edgar.

Rounding out this fight bout card was Sean O’Malley vs. Andre Soukhamthath in a bantamweight bout. Stefan Struve vs. Andrei Arlovski in a heavyweight bout, and Cat Zingano vs. Ketlen Vieira in a female bantamweight bout.

Some of the more notable suspensions include Sean O’Malley, Cat Zingano, and C.B. Dollaway receive five month suspensions.

Here are the entire medical suspensions, courtesy of MMA Fighting:

Sean O’Malley: Must have right foot and ankle cleared by an orthopedic doctor or no contest until 08/31; minimum suspension of no contest until 04/03, no contact until 03/25

Cat Zingano: Must have x-ray of left ankle, if positive then must receive orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 08/31; minimum suspension of no contest until 04/03, no contact until 03/25

C.B. Dollaway: Must have x-ray of left ankle, if positive then must receive orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 08/31; minimum suspension of no contest until 05/03, no contact until 04/18

Hector Lombard: Must have x-ray of right foot by 03/06, if positive then must receive orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 08/31

Bryan Caraway: Must have x-ray of left foot and right wrist, if positive then must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 08/31; minimum suspension of no contest until 04/03, no contact until 03/25 due to laceration on nose

Adam Milstead: Must have x-ray of left foot by 03/06, if positive then must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 08/31; minimum suspension of no contest until 04/03, no contact until 03/25 due to right eye laceration

Frankie Edgar: Suspended no contest until 04/18, no contact until 04/03

Ashley Yoder: Suspended no contest until 04/18, no contact until 04/03 due to right eyebrow laceration

Beneil Dariush: Suspended no contest until 04/18, no contact until 04/03

Mike Pyle: Suspended until 04/18, no contact until 04/03

Yana Kunitskaya: Suspended no contest until 04/03, no contact until 03/25

Andre Soukhamthath: Suspended no contest until 04/03, no contact until 03/25

Stefan Struve: Suspended no contest until 04/03, no contact until 03/25

Cody Stamann: Suspended no contest until 04/03, no contact until 03/25 due to left eyelid laceration

John Dodson: Suspended no contest until 03/25, no contact until 03/18 due to nasal bruising

