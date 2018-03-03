UFC 222 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Tonight (March 3)

Once the UFC 222 event has wrapped up, you can view a live stream of the post-fight press conference.

The event is taking place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, Cris Cyborg defends her UFC women’s featherweight title against Yana Kunitskaya. This will be Kunitskaya’s UFC debut. The title bout was put together after Max Holloway was forced out of his title defense with an injury.

The co-main event will see featherweights Frankie Edgar and Brian Ortega do battle. Also featured on the card is 135-pound prospect Sean O’Malley. He will share the Octagon with Andre Soukhamthath.

Time

You can peep the live stream of the UFC 222 post-fight press conference above. Cyborg, Kunitskaya, Edgar, Ortega, and any standout fighters may attend the presser. It is expected to begin at 1:15 a.m. ET.

Fight fans, feel free to use the comment section below to discuss UFC 222. Who were the top performers and who do you think will have the worst post-fight hangover?

Also as you watch the conference, feel free to talk about whose words stand out to you the most. Is there a saving grace for the losers and where do the winners go from here? There are tons of things to talk about, so get to it!