The official event poster has been released for UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya, which takes place Saturday night, March 3rd from Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena.
Main Card (Pay-Per-View)
- Cris Cyborg (c) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (Women’s Featherweight)
- Frankie Edgar vs. Brian Ortega (Featherweight)
- Sean O’Malley vs. Andre Soukhamthath (Bantamweight)
- Stefan Struve vs. Andrei Arlovski (Heavyweight)
- Cat Zingano vs. Ketlen Vieira (Women’s Bantamweight)
Preliminary Card (Fox Sports 1)
- Ashley Yoder vs. Mackenzie Dern (Women’s Strawweight)
- Beneil Dariush vs. Bobby Green (Lightweight)
- John Dodson vs. Pedro Munhoz (Bantamweight)
- C. B. Dollaway vs. Hector Lombard (Middleweight)
Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass)
- Mike Pyle vs. Zak Ottow (Welterweight)
- Bryan Caraway vs. Cody Stamann (Bantamweight)
- Jordan Johnson vs. Adam Milstead (Light Heavyweight)
UFC 222 Poster