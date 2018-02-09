The official event poster has been released for UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya, which takes place Saturday night, March 3rd from Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena.

Check out our UFC 222 News Page, the latest fight card and poster below:

Main Card (Pay-Per-View)

Cris Cyborg (c) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (Women’s Featherweight)

Frankie Edgar vs. Brian Ortega (Featherweight)

Sean O’Malley vs. Andre Soukhamthath (Bantamweight)

Stefan Struve vs. Andrei Arlovski (Heavyweight)

Cat Zingano vs. Ketlen Vieira (Women’s Bantamweight)

Preliminary Card (Fox Sports 1)

Ashley Yoder vs. Mackenzie Dern (Women’s Strawweight)

Beneil Dariush vs. Bobby Green (Lightweight)

John Dodson vs. Pedro Munhoz (Bantamweight)

C. B. Dollaway vs. Hector Lombard (Middleweight)

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass)

Mike Pyle vs. Zak Ottow (Welterweight)

Bryan Caraway vs. Cody Stamann (Bantamweight)

Jordan Johnson vs. Adam Milstead (Light Heavyweight)

Keep it locked on MMANews.com for our UFC 222 coverage, including Staff Predictions and Live Results on March 3rd!

UFC 222 Poster