UFC 222 Salaries & Reebok Payouts: Cris Cyborg Makes Bank

The UFC 222 salaries and Reebok payouts are here.
Leading the way on both lists is Cris Cyborg. She earned $500,000 with an extra $40,000 for wearing Reebok gear. Her opponent Yana Kunitskaya made a respectable $100,000.
Co-headliners Brian Ortega and Frankie Edgar also cashed in. Ortega earned $200,000 after his stunning first-round knockout victory. Edgar was just $5,000 shy of his opponent.
Payday
Check out the rest of the salaries below (via MMAJunkie.com):
Cris Cyborg: $500,000 (no win bonus)
def. Yana Kunitskaya: $100,000
Brian Ortega: $200,000 (includes $100,000 win bonus)
def. Frankie Edgar: $195,000
Sean O’Malley: $44,000 (includes $22,000 win bonus)
def. Andre Soukhamthath: $19,000
Andrei Arlovski: $275,000 (no win bonus)
def. Stefan Struve: $77,000
Ketlen Vieira: $60,000 (includes $30,000 win bonus)
def. Cat Zingano: $35,000
Mackenzie Dern: $50,000 (includes $25,000 win bonus)
def. Ashley Yoder: $12,000
Alexander Hernandez: $26,000 (includes $13,000 win bonus)
def. Beneil Dariush: $48,000
John Dodson: $82,000 (includes $41,000 win bonus)
def. Pedro Munhoz: $34,000
C. B. Dollaway: $92,000 (includes $46,000 win bonus)
def. Hector Lombard: $62,000
Zak Ottow: $36,000 (includes $18,000 win bonus)
def. Mike Pyle: $55,000
Cody Stamann: $40,000 (includes $20,000 win bonus)
def. Bryan Caraway: $21,000
Jordan Johnson: $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus)
def. Adam Milstead: $12,000
Below are the Reebok payouts (also via MMAJunkie.com):
Cris Cyborg: $40,000
Yana Kunitskaya: $30,000
Brian Ortega: $5,000
def. Frankie Edgar: $20,000
Sean O’Malley: $3,500
def. Andre Soukhamthath: $5,000
Andrei Arlovski: $20,000
def. Stefan Struve: $15,000
Ketlen Vieira: $5,000
def. Cat Zingano: $5,000
Mackenzie Dern: $3,500
def. Ashley Yoder: $3,500
Alexander Hernandez: $3,500
def. Beneil Dariush: $10,000
John Dodson: $10,000
def. Pedro Munhoz: $5,000
C.B. Dollaway: $15,000
def. Hector Lombard: $10,000
Zak Ottow: $5,000
def. Mike Pyle: $15,000
Cody Stamann: $3,500
def. Bryan Caraway: $5,000
Jordan Johnson: $3,500
def. Adam Milstead: $3,500
