UFC 222 Salaries & Reebok Payouts: Cris Cyborg Makes Bank

The UFC 222 salaries and Reebok payouts are here.

Leading the way on both lists is Cris Cyborg. She earned $500,000 with an extra $40,000 for wearing Reebok gear. Her opponent Yana Kunitskaya made a respectable $100,000.

Co-headliners Brian Ortega and Frankie Edgar also cashed in. Ortega earned $200,000 after his stunning first-round knockout victory. Edgar was just $5,000 shy of his opponent.

Payday

Check out the rest of the salaries below (via MMAJunkie.com):

Cris Cyborg: $500,000 (no win bonus)

def. Yana Kunitskaya: $100,000

Brian Ortega: $200,000 (includes $100,000 win bonus)

def. Frankie Edgar: $195,000

Sean O’Malley: $44,000 (includes $22,000 win bonus)

def. Andre Soukhamthath: $19,000

Andrei Arlovski: $275,000 (no win bonus)

def. Stefan Struve: $77,000

Ketlen Vieira: $60,000 (includes $30,000 win bonus)

def. Cat Zingano: $35,000

Mackenzie Dern: $50,000 (includes $25,000 win bonus)

def. Ashley Yoder: $12,000

Alexander Hernandez: $26,000 (includes $13,000 win bonus)

def. Beneil Dariush: $48,000

John Dodson: $82,000 (includes $41,000 win bonus)

def. Pedro Munhoz: $34,000

C. B. Dollaway: $92,000 (includes $46,000 win bonus)

def. Hector Lombard: $62,000

Zak Ottow: $36,000 (includes $18,000 win bonus)

def. Mike Pyle: $55,000

Cody Stamann: $40,000 (includes $20,000 win bonus)

def. Bryan Caraway: $21,000

Jordan Johnson: $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus)

def. Adam Milstead: $12,000

Below are the Reebok payouts (also via MMAJunkie.com):

Cris Cyborg: $40,000

Yana Kunitskaya: $30,000

Brian Ortega: $5,000

def. Frankie Edgar: $20,000

Sean O’Malley: $3,500

def. Andre Soukhamthath: $5,000

Andrei Arlovski: $20,000

def. Stefan Struve: $15,000

Ketlen Vieira: $5,000

def. Cat Zingano: $5,000

Mackenzie Dern: $3,500

def. Ashley Yoder: $3,500

Alexander Hernandez: $3,500

def. Beneil Dariush: $10,000

John Dodson: $10,000

def. Pedro Munhoz: $5,000

C.B. Dollaway: $15,000

def. Hector Lombard: $10,000

Zak Ottow: $5,000

def. Mike Pyle: $15,000

Cody Stamann: $3,500

def. Bryan Caraway: $5,000

Jordan Johnson: $3,500

def. Adam Milstead: $3,500

