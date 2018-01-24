UFC 223: Al Iaquinta-Paul Felder Official For Brooklyn

Lightweights Al Iaquinta and Paul Felder will finally settle the score this April at UFC 223.

Officials confirmed the bout as part of the April 7 event from Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The card features Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title, along with Rose Namajunas defending her strawweight belt vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Iaquinta (13-3-1) has reeled off five consecutive wins, including victories over Diego Sanchez and Jorge Masvidal, but has fought just once since 2015. Injuries and issues with UFC officials have kept the former Ultimate Fighter runner-up on the sidelines.

Felder (15-3) carries a three-fight win streak into the bout, having finished Charles Oliveira, Stevie Ray and Alessandro Ricci since a loss to Francisco Trinaldo.