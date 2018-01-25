UFC 223: Joe Lauzon Battles Chris Gruetzemacher in Brooklyn

Former Ultimate Fighter competitors Joe Lauzon and Chris Gruetzemacher will square off at UFC 223 this April, according to a report by Newsday.

Lauzon (27-14) is just 3-5 over his last eight, including back-to-back defeats at the hands of Stevie Ray and Clay Guida.

The Massachussetts native will be trying to avoid the first three-fight losing streak of his career. Lauzon owns 15 post-fight bonus awards, which is tied for most with Nate Diaz in UFC history.

Gruetzemacher (13-3) is also on a two-fight losing skid, falling via submission to Chas Skelly and Davi Ramos. He won his first UFC appearance with a decision over Abner Lloveras.

UFC 223 takes place April 7 and features Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event.