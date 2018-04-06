UFC 223 Live Weigh-in Results Starting at 9 a.m. ET

After a wild media day, the UFC rolls along with weigh-ins.

Today (April 6), the early morning UFC 223 weigh-ins will take place. All 20 fighters on the card will tip the scales. That’s right, only 20 fighters which was not the number originally scheduled.

Three fights on the UFC 223 card have been canceled as a result of the actions of Conor McGregor, Artem Lobov, and their entourage yesterday afternoon. Shortly after media day, McGregor and co. stormed the Barclays Center and made their way to a van holding red corner fighters.

From there, McGregor and his crew shattered the glass window of the van, cutting main card fighter Michael Chiesa and sending debris into the eyes of Ray Borg. As a result, Chiesa vs. Anthony Pettis has been canceled and Borg vs. Brandon Moreno is off. UFC president Dana White also pulled Lobov from the card, so he will not be facing Alex Caceres.

MMA News has been on the scene during fight week providing exclusive interviews, open workout videos, a Q&A session, and images. We will also be in attendance for the early and ceremonial weigh-ins, as well as the 25th Anniversary press conference.

Keep refreshing the page for live results of the UFC 223 weigh-ins, which will begin at 9 a.m. ET below:

Main Card

Khabib Nurmagomedov (154.5) vs. Max Holloway ()

Rose Namajunas () vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk ()

Renato Moicano (145.6) vs. Calvin Kattar ()

Zabit Magomedsharipov () vs. Kyle Bochniak (145.2)

Al Iaquinta () vs. Paul Felder ()

Prelims (FOX Sports 1)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz () vs. Felice Herrig ()

Joe Lauzon (155.4) vs. Chris Gruetzemacher ()

Bec Rawlings (125.8) vs. Ashlee Evans-Smith (125.8)

Evan Dunham () vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier ()

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

Devin Clark () vs. Mike Rodriguez ()