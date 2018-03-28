On Wednesday afternoon, a media conference call will be held to promote next month’s highly-anticipated UFC 223: Ferguson vs. Khabib pay-per-view.

Scheduled for the show is UFC Lightweight Champion Tony Ferguson battling undefeated top contender Khabib Nurmagomedov and UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion Rose Namajunas defending against former title-holder Joanna Jedrzejczyk in an immediate rematch.

UFC 223: Ferguson vs. Khabib goes down from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday, April 7th, airing live via pay-per-view, with preliminary cards scheduled for FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and UFC Fight Pass.

Today at 5pm EST. / 2pm PST., the official UFC 223: Ferguson vs. Khabib media conference call will be taking place, and you can tune in live right here at MMANews.com via the YouTube player embedded below.

Advertised for the UFC 223 media call this afternoon is UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion Rose Namajunas, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, interim UFC Lightweight Champion Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Make sure to join us here on Saturday, April 7th for live, round-by-round results coverage of the UFC 223: Ferguson vs. Khabib pay-per-view event.

