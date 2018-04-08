UFC 223 Media Scrum: Ashlee Evans-Smith Reveals Whether or Not Beef With Bec Rawlings is Over

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0

Ashlee Evans-Smith nabbed a much needed victory last night (April 7) at UFC 223. Evans-Smith earned a unanimous decision victory over Bec Rawlings inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Going into the bout, Evans-Smith and Rawlings had a bit of a beef brewing. During her media scrum, Evans-Smith explained whether or not the issues are in the past.

