UFC 223 Media Scrum: Karolina Kowalkiewicz Breaks Down Win Over Felice Herrig

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0

Karolina Kowalkiewicz nabbed her second win in a row after her split decision victory over Felice Herrig. The action took place inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY as the featured preliminary UFC 223 bout. She talked about the victory and more to the media during her post-fight scrum. You can catch the video above.

