UFC 223 Media Scrum: Robert Whittaker Discusses Weight Concerns Ahead of Yoel Romero Rematch

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0

Robert Whittaker had his own media scrum at UFC 223 tonight (April 7) inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. The UFC middleweight champion talked about Yoel Romero’s failed weight cut in his last outing, and fighting on the UFC 225 card. Check out the scrum above.

