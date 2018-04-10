UFC 223 Medical Suspensions, Bonuses, Gate, & Attendance Revealed

UFC 223 is in the books and now it’s time for the aftermath.

This past Saturday night (April 7), UFC 223 took place inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. In the main event, Khabib Nurmagomedov took on Al Iaquinta for the undisputed UFC lightweight title. “The Eagle” won the bout via unanimous decision. Iaquinta suffered the longest medical suspension, but luckily it’s only 60 days.

In the co-main event, Rose Namajunas defended her strawweight title against Joanna Jedrzejczyk in a rematch. While the fight was drastically different from their first encounter, the winner remained the same. Namajunas defeated Jedrzejczyk via unanimous decision. Both competitors were handed 30-day suspensions.

Below is the full list of UFC 223 medical suspensions (via MMAFighting.com):

Medical Suspensions

Al Iaquinta: 60-day medical suspension

Kyle Bochniak: 60-day medical suspension

Zabit Magomesharipov: 45-day medical suspension

Joe Lauzon: 45-day medical suspension

Rose Namajunas: 30-day medical suspension

Joanna Jedrzejczyk: 30-day medical suspension

Renato Moicano: 30-day medical suspension

Calvin Kattar: 30-day medical suspension

Ashlee Evans-Smith: 30-day medical suspension

Devin Clark: 30-day medical suspension

Olivier Aubin-Mercier: 14-day medical suspension

Khabib Nurmagomedov: 7-day medical suspension

Chris Gruetzemacher: 7-day medical suspension

Karolina Kowalkiewicz: 7-day medical suspension

Felice Herrig: 7-day medical suspension

Evan Dunham: 7-day medical suspension

Bec Rawlings: 7-day medical suspension

Michael Rodriquez: 7-day medical suspension

Bonuses

At the post-fight UFC 223 press conference, the bonuses were revealed. “Fight of the Night” honors went to Zabit Magomedsharipov and Kyle Bochniak. They both took home an extra $50,000. Also nabbing bonus money were Olivier Aubin-Mercier and Chris Gruetzemacher. They earned “Performance of the Night” bonuses.

Gate & Attendance

The UFC was able to top their previous gate at the Barclays Center. UFC 208 did a gate of $2,275,105. UFC 223 surpassed it with a $3,007,108 gate. This is a new record for sporting events inside the Barclays Center. As far as attendance goes, 17,026 is the final number.