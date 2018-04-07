UFC 223 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream on MMANews.com

After the fights tonight (April 7), you can check out the UFC 223 post-fight press conference.

A bevy of unusual circumstances have turned the card upside down. Still through it all, we will have two title bouts. While the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) rules Al Iaquinta ineligible for a title bout due to weight rules, the UFC will recognize him as the lightweight champion if he can pull off an upset over Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In the co-main event, Rose Namajunas will defend her strawweight gold in a rematch against Joanna Jedrzejczyk. In their first encounter, Namajunas pulled off a stunning first-round TKO victory. She’ll look to prove that she’s the new standard bearer of the 115-pound division.

In place of Michael Chiesa vs. Anthony Pettis on tonight’s main card, the UFC has promoted the featherweight bout between Zabit Magomedsharipov and Kyle Bochniak. Magomedsharipov is a highly touted prospect and a win for Bochiniak would be considered a significant upset.

At the post-fight presser, you can expect bonuses, attendance, and live gate to be revealed. Top performers are expected to attend the press conference as well as key fighters who fall short of victory. MMANews.com is in attendance so be sure to stick with us for live coverage.

The presser has a tentative time of 1:15 a.m. ET. You can catch the post-fight UFC 223 live stream below: