UFC 223: Raquel Pennington Talks Amanda Nunes & More at Media Scrum

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0

UFC 223 is ongoing and while Raquel Pennington isn’t on the card, she is inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Pennington spoke with the media to talk about her upcoming title bout with Amanda Nunes at UFC 224 on May 12. MMA News is on the scene and has uploaded footage of the scrum.

