UFC 223’s Al Iaquinta to Paul Felder: ‘You’re a Kiss Ass, Bro’

Al Iaquinta views Paul Felder as a company shill.

On April 7, Iaquinta will take on Felder inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. The bout will be part of the UFC 223 event. It’ll also be the first bout under Iaquinta’s new UFC contract.

Felder Is A Teacher’s Pet?

Iaquinta and Felder certainly have had their share of back-and-forth barbs. Iaquinta’s problem with Felder is that he believes he sticks up for the UFC to try to get ahead. He ripped his upcoming opponent during a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour:”

“I think so, he’s their announcer. I’ve watched one of his fights. He won the fight and then after he was like, ‘Oh, Dana White, I wish you were here’ — I guess he wasn’t in the crowd. Why? Why does he care if he’s there? What’s that gonna do? You want to impress that guy? He’s lost touch with the fans, I don’t know if he ever had touch with the fighters. He’s talking sh*t on Instagram to people, he can’t even pick up the phone and call his fighters. That’s the guy you want to impress? No, you’re a kiss ass, bro.”

