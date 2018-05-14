UFC 224 Bonuses: Kelvin Gastelum & Jacare Souza Rewarded For Close Battle

With yet another Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) card in the history books, a fresh list of bonus winners has been revealed.

This past Saturday night (May 12), UFC 224 took place inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The main card aired live on pay-per-view. Preliminary action was seen on FX and UFC Fight Pass.

In the main event of UFC 224, women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes put her title on the line against Raquel Pennington. Things went downhill for “Rocky” after the second round. She was battered on her way to a fifth round TKO loss.

The co-main event saw an exciting middleweight clash between Kelvin Gastelum and Jacare Souza in a potential title eliminator. Things went Souza’s way in the first round and he even took the back of his opponent. His gas tank then caused problems and allowed Gastelum to eek out a split decision win.

Fifty G’s Baby!

Gastelum and Souza were able to nab $50,000 each for “Fight of the Night.” It was a back-and-forth scrap after the opening round. The win sets up Gastelum for a potential title opportunity against the winner of Robert Whittaker vs. Yoel Romero at UFC 225. While a title shot for Gastelum isn’t guaranteed, it’s a good possibility.

We also have two “Performance of the Night” winners. Lyoto Machida has earned four “Knockout of the Night” and three “Fight of the Night” bonuses. He now holds two “Performance of the Night” bonuses. His front kick knockout over Vitor Belfort earned him an extra $50,000 this time.

The second “Performance of the Night” winner scored a submission victory. Aleksei Olenik pulled off another Ezekiel choke, this time over Junior Albini in the first round. He now has 11 Ezekiel choke finishes in his career.

Stick with MMANews.com for details on UFC 224 salaries, medical suspensions and Reebok payouts as they become available.