UFC 224 Highlights: Amanda Nunes Butchers Raquel Pennington (Video)

Amanda Nunes was able to top Raquel Pennington in brutal fashion.

In the main event of UFC 224, Nunes defended her women’s bantamweight title against Pennington. This was “The Lioness'” third title defense. Like her last title defense, the fight went to the fifth round. The difference is, Nunes was able to nab a finish this time.

After a solid opening round, Nunes realized that Pennington was game. “Rocky” was able to land some strikes and even scored a takedown on the champion. Nunes adjusted in the third round and from there it was pretty much domination.

You can see some highlights below including a controversial moment following the fourth round. Pennington told her corner that she was done after suffering a busted nose. Rather than throw in the towel, her corner encouraged Pennington to fight and she was finished soon after.

"I'm done!" Corner: "No, no, no, no." Raquel Pennington is finished in the fifth round just moments after telling her corner "I'm done"

There are many questions surrounding the women’s bantamweight division. As surprising as it sounds, Holly Holm is the number one ranked UFC women’s bantamweight despite going 1-4 in her last five outings. There’s fourth ranked bantamweight Ketlen Vieira, but many question if she’s ready for someone the caliber of Nunes. Julianna Pena hasn’t fought since Jan. 2017 due to her pregnancy and she lost her last outing.

Who is next for Amanda Nunes?