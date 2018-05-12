UFC 224 Live Results: Nunes vs. Pennington

The UFC is back tonight (Sat. May 12, 2018) for UFC 224 on pay-per-view (PPV) from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

In the main event of the evening UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes will defend her strap in front of her native Brazilian crowd, against No. 2-ranked Raquel Pennington.

The co-main event will see top-ranked middleweights Kelvin Gastelum and Ronaldo Jacare Souza go head-to-head in a fight that will likely determine who could challenge for the middleweight title next.

Also on the card is a fight between former UFC champions Lyoto Machida and Vitor Belfort, as well as a the return of standout prospect Mackenzie Dern who takes on Amanda Cooper. You can check out our full live coverage of UFC 224 here below:

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims:

Welterweight: Warlley Alves vs. Sultan Aliev

Warlley Alves vs. Sultan Aliev Middleweight: Thales Leites vs. Jack Hermansson

Thales Leites vs. Jack Hermansson Welterweight: Alberto Mina vs. Ramazan Emeev

Alberto Mina vs. Ramazan Emeev Middleweight: Markus Perez vs. James Bochnovic

Preliminary Card:

Middleweight: Cezar Ferreira vs. Karl Robinson

Cezar Ferreira vs. Karl Robinson Heavyweight: Oleksiy Oliynky vs. Junior Albini

Oleksiy Oliynky vs. Junior Albini Lightweight: Davi Ramos vs. Nick Hein

Davi Ramos vs. Nick Hein Welterweight: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Sean Strickland

Main Card:

Women’s bantamweight: (C) Amanda Nunes vs. Raquel Pennington

Amanda Nunes vs. Raquel Pennington Middleweight: Ronaldo Souza vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Ronaldo Souza vs. Kelvin Gastelum Catchweight (123 pounds): Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Cooper

Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Cooper Bantamweight: John Lineker vs. Brian Kelleher

John Lineker vs. Brian Kelleher Middleweight: Vitor Belfort vs. Lyoto Machida

**Live coverage of UFC 224 begins at 6 P.M. ET/Keep refreshing for live results!**