UFC 224 Live Results: Nunes vs. Pennington

The UFC is back tonight (Sat. May 12, 2018) for UFC 224 on pay-per-view (PPV) from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
In the main event of the evening UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes will defend her strap in front of her native Brazilian crowd, against No. 2-ranked Raquel Pennington.
The co-main event will see top-ranked middleweights Kelvin Gastelum and Ronaldo Jacare Souza go head-to-head in a fight that will likely determine who could challenge for the middleweight title next.
Also on the card is a fight between former UFC champions Lyoto Machida and Vitor Belfort, as well as a the return of standout prospect Mackenzie Dern who takes on Amanda Cooper. You can check out our full live coverage of UFC 224 here below:
UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims:
- Welterweight: Warlley Alves vs. Sultan Aliev
- Middleweight: Thales Leites vs. Jack Hermansson
- Welterweight: Alberto Mina vs. Ramazan Emeev
- Middleweight: Markus Perez vs. James Bochnovic
Preliminary Card:
- Middleweight: Cezar Ferreira vs. Karl Robinson
- Heavyweight: Oleksiy Oliynky vs. Junior Albini
- Lightweight: Davi Ramos vs. Nick Hein
- Welterweight: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Sean Strickland
Main Card:
- Women’s bantamweight: (C) Amanda Nunes vs. Raquel Pennington
- Middleweight: Ronaldo Souza vs. Kelvin Gastelum
- Catchweight (123 pounds): Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Cooper
- Bantamweight: John Lineker vs. Brian Kelleher
- Middleweight: Vitor Belfort vs. Lyoto Machida
**Live coverage of UFC 224 begins at 6 P.M. ET/Keep refreshing for live results!**