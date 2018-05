UFC 224 Medical Suspensions: Amanda Nunes Out Longer Than Raquel Pennington

The UFC 224 medical suspensions are in.

This past Saturday night (May 12), UFC 224 took place inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In the main event, Amanda Nunes put her women’s bantamweight title on the line against Raquel Pennington. Nunes battered the challenger on her way to a fifth round TKO victory.

In an interesting turn of events, Nunes was actually hit with a lengthier suspension than Pennington. “The Lioness” has been medically suspended for 180 days and requires an X-ray of her right foot. If she’s cleared, then she must go 30 days no contest and 21 days of no contact. Pennington was given 60 days no contest and needs clearance from a maxillofacial surgeon.

Jacare Souza received a 180-day suspension for the same reason as Nunes. He too must have an X-ray taken of his right foot. The difference is he’ll get 45 days no contest if he’s cleared and 30 days no contact.

You can peep the rest of the medical suspensions below (via MMAFighting.com):

Amanda Nunes: Suspended 180 days, requires X-ray of right foot; if cleared then 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Ronaldo Souza: Suspended 180 days, requires X-ray of right foot; if cleared then 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact

Raquel Pennington: Suspended 60 days no contest, 45 days no contact pending clearance from maxillofacial surgeon

Brian Kelleher: Suspended 60 days no contest, 45 days no contact

Vitor Belfort: Suspended 60 days no contest, 45 days no contact

Sean Strickland: Suspended 60 days no contest, 45 days no contact

Sultan Aliev: Suspended 60 days no contest, 45 days no contact pending clearance from maxillofacial surgeon

Thales Leites: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact

Alberto Mina: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact

Kelvin Gastelum: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Aleksei Oleinik: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Mackenzie Dern: Suspended 14 days no contest, 7 days no contact

Amanda Cooper: Suspended 14 days no contest, 7 days no contact

John Lineker: Suspended 14 days no contest, 7 days no contact

Lyoto Machida: Suspended 14 days no contest, 7 days no contact

Cezar Ferreira: Suspended 14 days no contest, 7 days no contact

Karl Roberson: Suspended 14 days no contest, 7 days no contact

Junior Albini: Suspended 14 days no contest, 7 days no contact

Davi Ramos: Suspended 14 days no contest, 7 days no contact

Nick Hein: Suspended 14 days no contest, 7 days no contact

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos: Suspended 14 days no contest, 7 days no contact

Warley Alves: Suspended 14 days no contest, 7 days no contact

Jack Hermansson: Suspended 14 days no contest, 7 days no contact

Ramazan Emeev: Suspended 14 days no contest, 7 days no contact

Markus Perez: Suspended 14 days no contest, 7 days no contact

James Bochnovic : Suspended 14 days no contest, 7 days no contact

Are you surprised by the UFC 224 medical suspension lengths?