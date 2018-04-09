The UFC is on its way to Brazil for UFC 224

UFC 224 will be held on May 12, 2018, at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The card will be headlined by a bantamweight title fight between Brazilian champion Amanda “Lioness” Nunes and Raquel “Rocky” Pennington.

The card is stacked with Brazilian MMA legends including former UFC light-heavyweight champions Victor Belfort and Lyoto Machida, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Ronaldo “Jacaré” Souza.

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes rose to fame after she defeated, then champion, Miesha Tate in devastating fashion at UFC 200. Her star grew even more when she ruined Ronda Rousey’s much-anticipated MMA return, finishing her in the first round. Nunes is coming off of two successful defences of her championship and she looks to extend her win streak to 7 with a win over Raquel Pennington.

Raquel Pennington, who is currently 6-2 in the UFC, is riding a 4 fight win streak and holds impressive wins over Miesha Tate and Jessica Andrade. She was first introduced to UFC fans when she participated in The Ultimate Fighter 18: Team Rousey vs. Team Tate. Pennington made it to the semi-finals, but after injuring her hand she was beaten by Jessica Rakoczy via unanimous decision.

The Brazilian MMA crowds are known to create an intimidating atmosphere for travelling fighters and you can be sure that this won’t change when Amanda Nunes attempts to reign supreme at UFC 224.

See the official poster below.