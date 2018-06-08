UFC 225 Weigh-in Results: Yoel Romero Misses Weight on First Attempt

We’ve got the live UFC 225 weigh-in results lined up for you.

MMANews.com is on the scene in Chicago, Illinois for UFC 225 coverage. Our own Tim Thompson has been attending open workouts, scrums, and media day interviews. Today (June 8), we are covering the early morning weigh-ins.

Middleweight champion Robert Whittaker has already tipped the scales. He weighed in at 185 pounds, which is championship weight. Holly Holm also made weight ahead of her bout with Megan Anderson. She tipped the scales at 146 pounds.

Curtis Bladyes will go one-on-one with Alistair Overeem. He clocked in at 254 pounds. Other fighters on the card such as Ricardo Lamas, Mirsad Bektic, Carla Esparza, Rashad Evans, and more have also made weight.

Keep refreshing this page for live updates on the UFC 225 weigh-ins below:

Main Card

Robert Whittaker (185) vs. Yoel Romero (186)*

Rafael dos Anjos (169) vs. Colby Covington (169)

Holly Holm (146) vs. Megan Anderson (146)

Andrei Arlovski (249) vs. Tai Tuivasa (261)

CM Punk (169) vs. Mike Jackson (170.5)

Prelims (FOX Sports 1)

Alistair Overeem (244) vs. Curtis Blaydes (254)

Claudia Gadelha (116) vs. Carla Esparza (116)

Ricardo Lamas (145) vs. Mirsad Bektic (146)

Rashad Coulter (247) vs. Chris de la Rocha (261)

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

Rashad Evans (205) vs. Anthony Smith (206)

Joseph Benavidez (125.5) vs. Sergio Pettis (126)

Charles Oliveira (155) vs. Clay Guida (154)

Mike Santiago (145) vs. Dan Ige (146)

*- Has two additional hours to cut weight