UFC 225 Media Scrum With Kelvin Gastelum

Although he didn’t take part in an actual fight on Saturday night, rising UFC Middleweight contender Kelvin Gastelum took part in a media scrum in Chicago, Illinois.

Gastelum, who is fresh off of his victories over Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and former UFC Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping, spoke with members of the MMA media backstage at the United Center in Chicago on Saturday.

Featured below is the complete Kelvin Gastelum post-fight media scrum, which comes to you courtesy of MMANews.com’s own Tim Thompson.

