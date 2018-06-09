UFC 225 Post-Fight Scrum: Bektic Talks Win Over Lamas

On Saturday night, Mirsad Bektic added a veteran star to his win column, as he picked up a split decision victory over longtime UFC contender Ricardo Lamas in a UFC 225 preliminary bout.

Bektic defeated Lamas after three rounds on judges scores of 29-28, 28-29 and 30-27. Shortly after the victory, Bektic took part in a post-fight scrum with members of the MMA media in attendance at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured below is the complete Mirsad Bektic media scrum, which comes to you courtesy of MMANews.com’s own Tim Thompson.

