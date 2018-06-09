UFC 225 Post-Fight Scrum: Curtis Blaydes Talks Win Over Overeem

At UFC 225 on Saturday night, rising UFC Heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes added another legend to his “win” column.

Blaydes managed to defeat future UFC Hall Of Famer Alistair Overeem via TKO due to elbows in the third round of their preliminary main event bout on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) leading into the PPV card at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Shortly after his victory, Curtis “Razor” Blaydes spoke with members of the MMA media in attendance for a post-fight scrum. Featured below is the complete Curtis Blaydes media scrum, which comes to you courtesy of MMANews.com’s own Tim Thompson.

