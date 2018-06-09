UFC 225 Post-Fight Scrum: Dan Ige Talks About His First Octagon Victory

At UFC 225 on Saturday night, Dan Ige set the tone inside the United Center with a quick first-round victory over Mike Santiago in the first UFC Fight Pass preliminary bout of the evening.

Shortly after earning what was his first victory inside the Octagon this weekend, Ige spoke with members of the MMA media for a post-fight scrum in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured below is the complete Dan Ige media scrum, which comes to you courtesy of MMANews.com’s own Tim Thompson.

For complete results of tonight’s big pay-per-view in Chicago, click the following link: UFC 225 Results: Whittaker vs. Romero II

What are your thoughts on Dan Ige’s dominant victory over Mike Santiago at UFC 225 on Saturday night? Sound off in the Comments section below.