UFC 225 Post-Fight Scrum: De La Rocha Talks Battle With Coulter

For those who missed it, Chris de la Rocha and Rashad Coulter put on a Heavyweight action-packed thriller on the preliminary card at UFC 225 on Saturday night.

De La Rocha and Coulter traded bombs, hurting each other with multiple big punches and strikes on the feet before De La Rocha finally managed to secure the stoppage victory over Coulter for the big win at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Shortly after the win, De La Rocha took part in a post-fight media scrum with members of the MMA media to talk about his exciting victory over Coulter and what is next for his UFC career.

Featured below is the complete Chris de la Rocha media scrum, which comes to you courtesy of MMANews.com’s own Tim Thompson.

For complete results of tonight’s big pay-per-view in Chicago, click the following link: UFC 225 Results: Whittaker vs. Romero II

