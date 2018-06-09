UFC 225 Post-Fight Scrum: Lionheart Talks Rashad Evans First-Round KO

“Lionheart” Anthony Smith certainly put himself on the map in the UFC landscape on Saturday night.

Smith picked up a big first-round knockout victory over former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion “Suga” Rashad Evans in the featured preliminary bout on the UFC Fight Pass card at UFC 225 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday evening.

Shortly after his impressive first-round KO of Evans at UFC 225, “Lionheart” Smith took part in a post-fight media scrum with members of the MMA media. Featured below, courtesy of MMANews.com’s own Tim Thompson, is the complete video archive.

For complete results of tonight’s big pay-per-view in Chicago, click the following link: UFC 225 Results: Whittaker vs. Romero II

What are your thoughts of Anthony Smith’s KO of Rashad Evans at UFC 225? Sound off in the Comments section below.